Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including state rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who quickly rewrote handgun licensing laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Suddaby halted the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing multiple provisions of the law.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.