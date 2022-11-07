How to read your social media feeds on Election Day

Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday’s pivotal midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation. Experts who study misinformation say users can learn to navigate social media without falling for misleading claims. They urge people to rely on local and state election officials and trustworthy news outlets. Be suspicious of claims that provoke a strong emotional reaction, or rely on false comparisons or one-sided arguments. Be skeptical of social media posts that take isolated election mistakes out of context, and double-check suspicious claims before reposting them.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.