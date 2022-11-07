Congo trains 3,000 new army recruits amid Rwanda tensions

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s military says some 3,000 people have stepped forward to join the military’s fight against M23 rebels in the country’s east. Tensions have mounted as the M23 rebels have advanced in recent weeks, seizing several key towns including Kiwanja. Congo’s government has blamed Rwanda and expelled the Rwandan ambassador about a week ago. Representatives from the two countries met over the weekend in Angola and other peace talks are expected to resume in Nairobi, Kenya next week. The Rwandan government, which has repeatedly denied supporting M23, said Monday that a Congolese fighter plane had “violated Rwandan airspace” by landing briefly at Rubavu airport.

