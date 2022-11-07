China lashes out at visit by UK trade minister to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has lashed out over a visit to Taiwan by British Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands, the latest foreign official to defy Beijing’s warnings over contacts with the self-governing island republic. The British government said Hands was on a two-day visit during which he would meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and co-host the 25th annual trade talks between the sides. China claims Taiwan as its territory and has sought to isolate it diplomatically. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday that the U.K. should “earnestly respect China’s sovereignty, uphold the one-China principle, stop any forms of official contacts with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan independence separatist forces.”

