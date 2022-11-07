Botched autopsy in Mexico killing leads to cover-up charge
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The killing of a young woman in Mexico City has brought accusations of a cover-up against authorities in a neighboring state who allegedly botched her autopsy. The mayor of Mexico City claimed Monday that the prosecutor of Morelos state just south of the capital has ties to the woman’s alleged killer. She says the prosecutor tried to cover up for the killer by concluding the woman’s death was accidental and due to intoxication. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum refuses to say what kind of ties the two allegedly have. Dozens of women and their supporters marched in Mexico City on Monday to demand justice in the case.