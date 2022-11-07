A University of Kentucky student was arrested after hurling racial slur at Black student on campus



Liam Reilly and Nicole Chavez

A student at the University of Kentucky is facing several assault charges after hurling a racial slur repeatedly at Black students Sunday on campus, a university police report says.

Sophia Rosing, a 22-year-old student who is White, has been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, according to Kimberly Baird, the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

An officer with the University of Kentucky police responded early Sunday morning to a dorm after reports that an unknown woman was “assaulting staff members,” a campus police report shows.

When the officer arrived, they detained a “very intoxicated” woman who was repeating a racist expletive to a group of Black women, the report says.

The woman told police she “has lots of money and get[s] special treatment,” the police report said. When told to sit back in a chair, the woman kicked the arresting officer and bit their hand, the police report said.

The report identifies the woman as “unknown” because she had no identification and continuously refused to identify herself.

Sally Woodson, the executive communications specialist for the University of Kentucky confirmed to CNN the police report pertains to Rosing.

Rosing was initially booked as a Jane Doe in the Kentucky Department of Corrections’ records, Baird said.

As of Monday afternoon, Rosing was detained and her bail was set at $10,000, Baird said. Rosing appeared in court Monday and entered a not guilty plea, according to CNN affiliate WLEX.

CNN has reached out to Rosing’s attorney for comment.

In a message to the campus community, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said the incident took place at one of the dorms and one of the victims was a student employee working an overnight shift at the front desk. The university staff is conducting a review and reaching out the victims, Capilouto said.

“To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority,” Capilouto said.

Capilouto said he had reviewed video that appears to show the assault, which was posted online Sunday, and condemned the student’s behavior.

“The video images I have seen do not honor our responsibilities to each other. They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community. They do not reflect civil discourse. They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community,” the university’s president said.

CNN has independently obtained the video. Woodson, the spokesperson with the university, confirmed the woman in the video is Rosing and shows Sunday’s incident.

CNN has made attempts to reach the female victim in the video.

The video shows an intoxicated Rosing repeatedly saying racial slurs and continuously attempting to punch a Black woman, who attempts to restrain her.

