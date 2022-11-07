7 killed after bus crashes, catches fire in eastern Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say at least seven people have been killed after a bus they were riding in slammed into two trucks and caught fire. Eighteen other people were hurt. The crash occurred Monday on a highway near the town of Tutak in Agri province in eastern Turkey. The province borders Iran and Armenia. The cause of the crash was under investigation. Television footage showed thick black smoke billowing from the scene. The Agri governor’s office said 18 people were hospitalized for treatment following the crash and two of them were in serious condition.