Saudi Arabia says F-15S fighter jet crashes, pilots survive

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says an F-15S fighter jet crashed after suffering a technical fault, though its two pilots safely ejected. State-run Saudi Press Agency reported Monday that the Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 was on a training mission around King Abdulaziz Air Base in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, citing a military statement. An investigation is underway into the reasons behind the technical fault that caused the crash.

