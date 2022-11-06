Hong Kong court upholds veteran journalist’s conviction

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong journalist has lost the appeal against her conviction over making false statements in obtaining information for her investigation of a violent attack during the widespread protests in 2019. High Court Justice Alex Lee upheld the verdict Monday, saying having good intentions is not a justification. Bao Choy was found guilty in 2021 at a lower court of deceiving the government by getting vehicle ownership records for journalistic purposes, instead of for transport-related issues as she had declared. The award-winning producer was trying to track down the perpetrators of a mob attack on protesters and commuters inside a train station for her documentary. Last year’s ruling had sparked concerns over shrinking press freedoms in the city.

