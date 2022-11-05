Two teens arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson, police say

By Mallika Kallingal and Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

Two teens were arrested this week in connection with an attempted armed robbery in August where NFL player Brian Robinson Jr. sustained two gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in statement.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday and a 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday. Both have been charged with assault with the intent to rob while armed with a gun, according to a MPD statement.

Both suspects are male. They were 16-years-old and 14-years-old, respectively, at the time of the incident, police said.

Robinson, a Washington Commanders rookie running back, underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on August 28, in Washington, DC.

The shooters had allegedly approached Robinson around 5:28 p.m. with a gun and tried to rob him, according to the police statement.

“During the robbery attempt, the suspects fired their handguns, striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property,” police said at the time of the incident.

Robinson suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and was taken to a local hospital. The two juveniles fled the scene, and officers recovered a firearm nearby, police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.