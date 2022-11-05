Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s only competitive race for Congress is in the district that includes Louisville. The state’s largest city has been a Democratic stronghold for more than a decade. State Sen. Morgan McGarvey is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Democrat John Yarmuth, the longtime congressman who is retiring after eight terms. Louisville businessman Stuart Ray is hoping to become the first Republican to win the congressional seat since 2004. Five incumbent Republicans are expected to cruise to reelection in Kentucky’s other congressional districts.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.