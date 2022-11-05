Israeli soldiers fatally shoot Palestinian rock thrower

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have shot and killed a young man in the occupied West Bank. The ministry said Saturday that 18-year-old Musab Nofal was shot in the chest and died at hospital in Ramallah. Another Palestinian was wounded. The Israeli military said the two Palestinians were hurling stones at Israeli vehicles on a West Bank road, damaging some cars and forces responded with live fire. The violence is the latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has killed more than 130 Palestinians this year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.