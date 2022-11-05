French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

PARIS (AP) — An ambitious 27-year-old has been elected to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France’s main far-right party National Rally. Jordan Bardella’s election was announced at a party congress Saturday. He is an outspoken member of the European Parliament. His anti-immigration party is seeking to capitalize on a breakthrough showing in France’s legislative election this year. It’s also facing broad public anger over a racist comment this week in parliament that cast doubt on efforts to soften the party’s image. Le Pen is still expected to wield significant power in the party’s leadership. But now she can concentrate on leading the National Rally party’s 89 lawmakers in France’s National Assembly.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.