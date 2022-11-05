Skip to Content
Authorities say 5 dead in Maryland murder-suicide

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A 28-year-old man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, two of her relatives and another man inside a Maryland home before fatally shooting himself, authorities said Saturday.

The five deceased individuals were found inside the La Plata residence Friday afternoon when an unidentified homeowner arrived after work, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said Andre Sales, 28, entered the home and killed his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Sara Mann; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another man who was inside, Javon Watson, 23 of White Plains.

Sales, who lived at a different residence, then shot himself with a gun that was later recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two young children were initially unaccounted for but were located a short time later unharmed at a different location, the sheriff’s office said. La Plata is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Washington, D.C.

Investigators and forensic personnel were still processing evidence Saturday and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive, the news release said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to confirm the cause of death for each person.

The Associated Press

