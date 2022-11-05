Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 4:06 pm

Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

KEYT

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman. Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township. State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.” Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured. No officers were injured. Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman. No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content