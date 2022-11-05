Skip to Content
Carter Center to monitor midterms in Georgia’s Fulton County

By JEFF AMY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Carter Center is training nonpartisan observers to monitor midterm elections in Fulton County, Georgia. The county at the heart of metro Atlanta also lies at the core of former President Donald Trump’s false assertions that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. The Center, co-founded in 1982 by former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter, is observing Fulton voting and vote-counting at the request of a bipartisan group of Georgia elections officials. The move could boost public confidence in the final tallies. The Carter Center’s report could also inform a state decision on whether it will take over local elections in Fulton County.

