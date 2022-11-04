Violent crime on the minds of Louisville mayoral candidates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Crime in Kentucky’s largest city has taken center stage in the race for mayor of Louisville. That issue has been brought into sharper focus by the attempted killing of one of the mayoral candidates this year. Democrat Craig Greenberg will face Republican Bill Dieruf in Tuesday’s election. Someone fired shots at Greenberg this year. Greenberg says the episode stiffened his resolve to run for mayor. Dieruf says Louisville needs a larger police force. Greenberg says that he can improve the training and trust of the police department but that reducing poverty can also help curb crime.

