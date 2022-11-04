US flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start. That’s adding to an autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms. The winter flu season usually flu ramps up in December or January. Reports of another respiratory virus, RSV, also continue to increase nationally, although health officials are optimistic that they are seeing some early signs that the wave of RSV may be starting to wane. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new respiratory illness data on Friday.

By MIKE STOBBE and DON BABWIN Associated Press

