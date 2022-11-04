The US economy added just 261,000 jobs in October, indicating that the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy might be working



By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, according to the latest monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday morning.

The total job gains were lower than the revised September number of 315,000, and above the 200,000 forecast from economists surveyed by Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

