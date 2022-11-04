Skip to Content
cnn-business-consumer
By
Published 5:34 am

The US economy added just 261,000 jobs in October, indicating that the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy might be working


CNN, CNNBUSINESS

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, according to the latest monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday morning.

The total job gains were lower than the revised September number of 315,000, and above the 200,000 forecast from economists surveyed by Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-business-consumer
business
cnn
consumer
KEYT
money and business
National News
Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content