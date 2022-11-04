Rochester diocese to pay $55 million to sex abuse survivors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester will pay $55 million to survivors of sexual abuse committed by clergy members under a settlement announced by church officials. The diocese declared bankruptcy in 2019 after hundreds of lawsuits were filed against it under the state’s Child Victims Act. Bishop Salvatore Matano says the settlement will create a trust for abuse survivors. The survivors may also be able to pursue further claims with the diocese’s insurers. Attorney Mitchell Garabedian says the settlement announced Thursday will allow sexual abuse victims to obtain “validation, self-worth and a sense of accomplishment.”

