Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman has been arrested on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Records show that 55-year-old Cheryl Ann Leslie was charged Friday with two counts of felony fraud. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Leslie, who is registered as a Democrat, voted in both the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska. Officials say Leslie’s Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County. Investigators say they found a pattern of double voting as Leslie also voted in both states in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

