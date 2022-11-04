New this week: Bruce Springsteen, ‘The Big Brunch’ and Sonic

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums by Bruce Springsteen and Louis Tomlinson, Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” hits HBO Max, and Dan Levy of Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek” fame has “The Big Brunch,” a cooking competition he created and hosts. There’s also a new Sonic the Hedgehog video game from Sega, the documentary “Fire of Love” about husband-and-wife volcanologists, and film critic and historian Elvis Mitchell looks at the history of Black cinema with the landmark films of the 1970s in the new Netflix documentary, “Is That Black Enough For You?!?”

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.