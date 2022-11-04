Man who won gay rights case at SCOTUS agrees to settlement

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia county has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a man whose case helped lead to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said civil rights law bars employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Lawyer Ed Buckley said Friday that the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved an $825,000 settlement with his client. Gerald Lynn Bostock says he sued the county south of Atlanta after he was fired in 2013 because he is gay. The Supreme Court ruled in June 2020 that a key part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars job discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

