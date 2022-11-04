G-7 ministers back Ukraine support, are suspicious of China

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies have rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion. They expressed “unwavering commitment” for Ukraine’s defense and coalesced around suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations wrapped up two days of talks Friday with a statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and recent developments in Iran and North Korea. A year after warning Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine, the G-7 ministers endorsed further punishments for the Kremlin, including setting a price cap for Russian oil exports. They also pledged additional backing for Kyiv by creating a new way to assist with its reconstruction.

