Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 3:26 am

France, Germany press Italy to open ports to 1,000 at sea

KEYT

By COLLEEN BARRY and SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — France and Germany are asking Italy’s new far-right-led government to grant a safe port to nearly 1,000 people rescued by humanitarian groups in the central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for more than two weeks. Humanitarian groups caring for the rescued migrants on three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, including people sleeping on floors in the cold and spreading fevers. Italy’s silence in the face of repeated requests from the charities for a safe port has effectively blocked three rescue boats at sea. It is reminiscent of Italy’s policies under former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is now in charge of ports as infrastructure minister.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content