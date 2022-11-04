Foreigners aboard Peru riverboat held in pollution protest

LIMA, Peru (AP) — An Indigenous leader in Peru’s Amazon region says that his community is holding 23 foreigners and 75 Peruvians who had been passengers on a riverboat to demand government attention to complaints of oil pollution. Wadson Trujillo says the foreign passengers include citizens of Germany, Great Britain, Spain and France. They were been travelling along the Maranon River when the vessel named Eduardo 11 was halted by residents of Cuninico. Trujillo told The Associated Press Friday that all the passengers are in good health and the community plans to let them continue their journey in the coming hours.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.