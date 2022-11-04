Germany debates climate protests amid warning on 2030 goal
By FRANK JORDANS and GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — German officials are urging environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades from a Monday protest in Berlin delayed a specialist rescue crew in reaching a cyclist fatally injured in a traffic accident. A government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz “supports all democratic engagement” but that “the form of protest that we are seeing now, this week in particular, is not effective or constructive.” Meanwhile, a panel of government-appointed experts warned Friday that Germany risks missing its target of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030.