Death toll rises to 23 from migrant sailboat wreck in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say the body of one more migrant has been found in the western Aegean Sea near where an overloaded sailboat smuggling dozens of people to Europe sank in rough seas this week. This raises the shipwreck’s total death toll to 23. A coast guard statement Friday said the number of survivors so far remains at 12, which leaves another 34 people reported missing from Tuesday’s accident in a dangerous strait between the islands of Evia and Andros. The dead include five children. Two of the 12 survivors have been arrested on suspicion of working for the smuggling gang that had organized the voyage from Turkey, by skippering and crewing the sailboat.

