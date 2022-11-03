Skip to Content
UN: 2 million children in flood-hit Pakistan missing school

By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says some 2 million children in areas of Pakistan devastated by floods this summer are still missing school. UNICEF says the deluge that began in mid-June damaged or destroyed nearly 27,000 school buildings. Thursday’s statement comes as the agency’s education chief, Robert Jenkins, was visiting some of the flood survivors. Jenkins said it’s unclear when these children will be able to return to school. On Wednesday, China announced an additional $68 million in aid to Pakistan, bringing China’s flood assistance to Pakistan to $150 million. The announcement came during Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing.

