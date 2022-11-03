Safety board renews school bus seat belt call after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has renewed its call for seat belts on school buses after completing an investigation of a 2020 Tennessee crash that killed the driver and a 7-year-old girl. Four students were seriously injured. The investigation found that a utility truck was travelling toward the bus when the truck’s front right tire went off the side of the road. The driver steered left, and when the tire reconnected with the pavement, the truck spun into the path of the bus. The board’s chair said Thursday that not having seat belts for students on school buses “can lead to unimaginable — and preventable — tragedy.”

