Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony to air on PBS, BBC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prize founded by Britain’s Prince William to honor groundbreaking environmental solutions will broadcast its second ceremony on PBS and the BBC. William will join the event to be filmed Dec. 2 in Boston. It will air Dec. 4 on Britain’s BBC and stream on PBS and The Earthshot Prize YouTube channel on Dec. 5. Each of this year’s five winners will receive $1 million to accelerate their projects aimed at the prize’s 2030 goals that include protecting and restoring nature and reviving the oceans. The Earthshot Prize ceremony will air on PBS on Dec. 14, with celebrity and musical guests to be announced.

