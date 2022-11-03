Police say explosion in Somalia’s capital kills 2 students

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say at least two people have been killed and five others wounded by a roadside explosion that hit a vehicle carrying students in Mogadishu. A police spokesman says the students killed were returning home from school Thursday. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often carries out attacks in Somalia’s capital. The extremist group claimed responsibility for two vehicle bombs on Saturday that exploded and killed more than 100 people at a busy junction in the capital. Al-Shabab said it targeted the education ministry.

