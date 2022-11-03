Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 2:01 am

Police: 21 bodies found at mine in South Africa

KEYT

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the discovery of at least 21 bodies suspected of being illegal miners and found near an active mine west of Johannesburg. Police say 19 bodies were discovered in the town of Krugersdorp on Wednesday afternoon and two more were discovered on Thursday morning. Police suspect that the bodies were moved to where they were found at a privately-owned mine. The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area. Eight female members of a film crew were raped and robbed at an abandoned mine in the area in July.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content