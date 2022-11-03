Officials: Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in gun attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say a gunman opened fire at a protest convoy led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters. Nine other people were also wounded in the attack. The attack happened on Thursday in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections. The identity of the gunman, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

By MUNIR AHMED and RIAZAT BUTT Associated Press

