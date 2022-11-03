Official confirms detailed Ethiopia peace deal is final

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An official close to the Ethiopian peace talks says the copy of the “permanent cessation of hostilities” agreement obtained by The Associated Press with details on disarmament of Tigray forces and federal control of the Tigray region is the signed and final one. The official spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday coming a day after the deal’s announcement because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Enormous challenges lie ahead in implementing the deal. They include getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw. The agreement says Tigray forces will be disarmed starting with “light weapons” within 30 days of Wednesday’s signing.

