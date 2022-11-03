Nonprofit organization continues long-time partnership with Santa Barbara Unified School District to help students afford college

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara California Student Opportunities and Access Program (Cal-SOAP), and the Santa Barbara Unified School District are continuing its partnership to help underserved students in education.

The partnership is focused on encouraging all seniors in high school to apply for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or CaliforniaDream Act Application (CADAA).

This allows students to be considered for federal aid, state aid, institutional aid, and loans.

"FAFSA/CA Dream Act is the initiative that assists school districts with ensuring that high school seniors complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the California Dream Act Application (CADAA),” said Joanna Romo, CommUnify’s Project Director for Cal-SOAP.

"We prepare students to have a choice in their college and career options,” said Julissa Garcia, College and Career Readiness Coordinator with SBUnified.

The goal of the partnership is to offer financial aid to thousands of students who may have otherwise not been aware of these opportunities.

So Santa Barbara Cal-SOAP and the Santa Barbara Unified School District are partnering to increase Financial Aid workshops and college access workshops to help students and their families enroll in college.

The workshops run through the end of November.

To register for an upcoming free workshop visit https://bit.ly/3D1Sezs.

For more information about the workshops and the program please visit the Cal-SOAP website at https://calsoapsb.org/events/.

Cal-SOAP is a statewide program that began in 1978.

The Santa Barbara Cal-SOAP consortium has been serving the Santa Barbara-Goleta-Carpinteria area since 1984.