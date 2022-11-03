Microsoft extends aid for Ukraine’s wartime tech innovation

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Ukraine is counting on more Western technological support as its war against Russia drags on, with Microsoft pledging to extend its backing for Kyiv through the end of next year. Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, said Thursday the company will take its financial commitment to more than $400 million. That will enable the Ukraine government and other organizations to keep using the Microsoft cloud and its public data centers across Europe. Smith said cloud technology offers resilience and security for Ukraine operations, after Russia targeted Ukrainian data centers when it invaded its neighbor more than eight months ago.

