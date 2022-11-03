Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Records show Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another as he unsuccessfully ran for Congress four years ago. Democrats say Thursday that Morales might have committed voter fraud, even as Morales has emphasized “election integrity” in his campaign to become Indiana’s top elections official. Hendricks county records show that Morales voted in 2018 using the address of a Plainfield condominium. At the same time, Marion County records show he and his wife took a homestead tax deduction for an Indianapolis house that is limited by state law to a person’s primary place of residence. Morales declined to comment.

