Doctor to review if Uvalde victims had survivable injuries

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas doctor said Thursday he has been tasked to review the medical information surrounding the 21 victims killed in the Uvalde elementary school shooting “to determine if there was potential to save more lives had medical care been provided sooner.” According to a statement from the City of Austin, Dr. Mark Escott, the city’s Chief Medical Officer who also serves as the Medical Director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, will lead the analysis. Nearly 400 local, state and federal officers responded to the shooting but waited over an hour to confront the attacker, according to a report by state lawmakers.

