Couple gets life in prison; wanted in 5 killings in 3 states

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were each sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of murder and numerous other charges, Prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty in any of the five killings as long as the couple also plead guilty to two fatal shootings near St. Louis, Missouri, and another in Memphis, Tennessee. All five deaths happened in May 2021,

