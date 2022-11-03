Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump’s backing sparingly

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Leora Levy is the only statewide candidate running in blue Connecticut to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump. But the Republican has been cautious in mentioning his support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a Republican National Committee member, thanked Trump after winning the August primary, promising not to let him down. But since then, she has told reporters that the former president is not on the ballot and that she’s focused on Blumenthal and the current president, Joe Biden. Levy has focused heavily on affordability and crime. In turn, Blumenthal has repeatedly reminded voters that Levy is Trump’s choice in a state where he’s unpopular.

