Clashes erupt near Iran’s capital as ongoing protests flare

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian protesters and security forces have clashed in a town near the capital, where state-run media reported at least two deaths and circulated graphic images of an apparent attack on a police vehicle. Other videos showed police dropping stun grenades on the demonstrators from helicopters on Thursday. It was the latest in a wave of demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for more than six weeks and mark one of the biggest challenges to the country’s clerical rulers since they seized power in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The protesters had gathered in Karaj, just outside Tehran, to mark the 40th day since the shooting death of a young woman killed during earlier protests.

By The Associated Press

