After Louisiana derailment, acid leak evacuation extended

PAULINA, La. (AP) — Residents of a Louisiana community face the possibility of a second night away from home as workers clean up an acid spill from a derailed railroad tank car. St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. told reporters Thursday that workers were making progress in cleaning up the leaked sulfuric acid. But St. James officials say they are extending hotel stays for residents of about 200 evacuated homes for an additional night. The evacuation affects the Paulina community about 50 miles west of New Orleans. Inhaling fumes from the spill can damage lungs.

