West Virginia’s Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is facing Democrat Barry Wendell in the race for a seat representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District. But Mooney hasn’t shown much interest in debating or even engaging with Wendell. The congressman is more interested in talking about the last Democrat holding statewide office in West Virginia, Sen. Joe Manchin. While running against Wendell, he’s spending much of his energy on Manchin, who endorsed Mooney’s opponent, outgoing Rep. David McKinley, during the state’s May primary. Manchin has not yet announced whether he’ll run for reelection in 2024. Mooney vows that his primary focus is seeing conservatives take back the majority in the U.S. House. But Mooney said a Senate race is something to consider.

