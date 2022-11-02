Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters over 2015 scuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who say they were roughed up by the Republican’s private security guards during his 2015 presidential campaign. The two sides settled as a jury was being selected in a New York courtroom for a civil trial, one of a spate of legal entanglements involving the former president. Details of the settlement were not divulged. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, called the lawsuit “frivolous,” but said she was pleased it had been resolved. The attorney for the protesters, Benjamin Dictor, said the settlement would send a message that “the sidewalk will always belong to the people.”

