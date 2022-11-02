Skip to Content
‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

By CLAIRE RUSH
Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Residents of Portland, Oregon, are voting on a ballot measure that would completely overhaul City Hall amid growing voter frustration over surging homelessness and crime. It would scrap Portland’s unusual commission form of government and implement a complex form of ranked choice voting not used in any other U.S. city. Many voters agree that Portland should adopt a more traditional city council. Supporters say the measure would make government more inclusive and responsive. But critics say the measure is too complex. They’re calling for a “No” vote followed by a special election on an alternative plan next year.

The Associated Press

