Officials: NYC cop drowns on vacation in his native Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Officials in Guyana say a New York City police officer vacationing in the South American nation drowned in fast-flowing waters in a jungle and mountain region near the border with Brazil. Police say 43-year-old Gladstone Hayne and the mother of his children were swimming at the Orinduik Falls in the heavily forested Potaro Region when he was swept away Sunday. Police spokesman Mark Ramotar says Hayne’s body was recovered by a search party Wednesday morning but he could give no more details. Authorities say Hayne was born in Guyana and was the son of a former police officer there. They say Hayne was a 17-year veteran on the the New York City police force.

