N. Macedonia bans use of names linked to fascism

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament has adopted a law preventing organizations and cultural clubs from using names considered linked to fascism, in response to the opening of Bulgarian clubs in the country with names of controversial figures that sparked protests. Last month, hundreds protested in the southern town of Ohrid against an ethnic Bulgarian association’s naming itself after King Boris III, a Bulgarian monarch deeply resented in North Macedonia for his country’s role in World War II when Bulgaria allied itself with Nazi Germany. Relations between North Macedonia and neighboring Bulgaria are poor, largely due to disagreements over regional history and culture that have led Bulgaria to block North Macedonia’s bid to join the European Union.

