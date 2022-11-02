Louisiana congressional candidate touts Trump endorsement

BATON ROUGE (AP) — With midterm elections less than a week away, a Louisiana congressional candidate is touting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Incumbent U.S. Rep Clay Higgins released an audio recording of Trump urging residents in southwest Louisiana to vote for the Republican. Higgins has long said he has the support of Trump, but the recording published on Facebook Tuesday is the first time the former president has publicly given Higgins a verbal endorsement for reelection. Higgins first rose to acclaim in southwest Louisiana as a sheriff’s department captain who made anti-crime videos, urging criminals to turn themselves in — earning him the nickname of “Cajun John Wayne”. Higgins is facing seven challengers, including political newcomer Holden Hoggatt.

