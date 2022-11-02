Let there be light! Santa Barbara Zoo hopes new ZooLights attraction will “illuminate” community spirit this holiday season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - From the African plains to whimsical butterflies, the Santa Barbara Zoo is transforming into a winter wonderland of sorts.

For the first time, the zoo is presenting a whole new holiday tradition for the community.

It's called ZooLights.

So when you enter the zoo, you will see larger-than-life-size animal and wildlife installations that illuminate at night.

This immersive holiday experience features thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns that glow with more than 50,000 LED bulbs.

The illuminated lanterns showcase animal and nature scenes that represent wild places from around the world.

Organizers hope this new attraction will help get the entire community into the holiday season

beginning on November 3.